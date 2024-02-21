14 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Mabinay, Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines- At total of 14 individuals were reported to have died while three others were injured in a road accident that happened in Sitio Tubod, Barangay Bulwang in Mabinay town in Negros Oriental.

According to Mabinay police, the accident happened at around 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21.

Based on their initial investigation, Mabinay police said that the driver lost control of his truck causing it to fall off a cliff in Sitio Tubod.

Mabinay police first reported that 11 individuals were killed in the road accident while 4 were injured.

The number of fatalities has increased to 14 as of this writing, while three others were injured, according to Police Major Nelson Lamoco, chief of the Mabinay Police Station.

Those who were injured victims were brought to the Mabinay Community Hospital for treatment, Lamoco said.

According to Lamoco, a total of 17 individuals were on the truck, including the driver. The victims were from Mabinay town and were headed to another barangay to buy farm animals.

Mabinay police continue to investigate the road accident.

