Three killed in Siaton vehicular accident

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–Three persons were killed in a tragic vehicular accident involving two motorcycles and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the national highway KM 39 in Barangay Napacao, Siaton town, Negros Oriental on Monday night, December 9, 2019.

The fatalities were identified in a police report as Gregorio Encabo Jr., 54 years old, resident of Poblacion, Bayawan City who was the driver of the Honda XRM 125 motorcycle; his backrider Nenito Rebotazo, 61 from Sto. Rosario, Sta. Catalina; and 22-year-old Jayson Gaitera Ajer, a resident of Barangay 3 in Siaton who was the driver of the Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.

Encabo and Rebotazo were declared dead on arrival in a local hospital while Ajer died hours after the accident.

Traffic investigator Police Corporal Argie Aliabo said in an interview with CDN Digital that the SUV that was assigned to the mayor’s office in Siaton was driven by Anthony Egera, 45 years old and a resident of Barangay Inalad in Siaton.

Aliabo said the SUV was heading north when it collided head on with the two southbound motorcycles while Egera was trying to overtake a bus at around 8:30 p.m.

According to the traffic investigator, Egera voluntarily surrendered to the police after the accident. /bmjo