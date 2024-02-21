Hayco: PSC-PRISAA grassroots program earns SCUAA support in Mindanao 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), headed by Commissioner Edward Hayco, was welcomed with a resounding support in a recent joint orientation activity held in Cagayan de Oro City.

Hayco, along with PSC consultant and grassroots coordinator Elbert “Bong Atilano, conducted a joint orientation activity at the Pilgrim Christian College in Cagayan de Oro last February 16.

Over 90 sports stakeholders from the the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) in Regions 10 and 13 attended the one-day activity.

Among the participants was State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) Mindanao Chairman Manny Paster, who, after the workshop, revealed that they are willing to give full their support to PSC and PRISAA’s grassroots program.

“We have been a partner with PSC before. If we speak about partnering with PSC, it’s really an important collaboration. It’s really something. We see PSC as the authority in sports. We were given the mandate to connect with the LGUs and public schools and share our resources voluntarily,” said Paster in a video interview with Hayco.

“It will propel the quality of sports with SCUAA and will improve the coaches and sports leaders. Hopefully, we can share our sports facilities and reach out to DepEd and public schools,” he added.

SCUAA currently has 93 member schools nationwide. Tapping them to join PSC and PRISAA’s crusade to develop public school student-athletes to become national team members and Olympians would be a huge leap, according to Hayco.

Hayco, for his part, said that getting SCUAA Mindanao’s support would be vital for their program, considering that Paster is a prodigy of Atilano, who is also the mentor and former trainer of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

“He is excited to be part of the national grassroots initiative and is open to having the same MOA with PRISAA. He doesn’t need funds, but just the mandate to collaborate with public schools to continue LGU,” said Hayco.

In the event that a formal agreement is reached between PSC, PRISAA, and SCUAA, this will further bolster the nationwide grassroots program as the latter will also provide their coaches and sports facilities to train public school student-athletes for free.

