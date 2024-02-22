Pangilinan, Aquino, Diokno are 2025 senatorial bets says LP’s de Lima

MANILA, Philippines — Former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino, along with human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, are the initial 2025 senatorial bets of Liberal Party (LP).

LP spokesperson Leila de Lima announced on Thursday.

De Lima, in a message relayed by her staffers to INQUIRER.net, said the three personalities intend to be opposition candidates in next year’s midterm polls.

Pangilinan, who was former vice president Leni Robredo’s running-mate in the 2022 presidential polls, will be running under LP’s banner, according to de Lima.

Aquino and Diokno, meanwhile, are not LP members, but both ran in the opposition coalition in the 2019 midterm polls, dubbed as ‘Otso Diretso.’

“Yes. The 3 intend to be opposition candidates. Sen. Kiko is surely (an) LP candidate. Sen. Bam and Dean Chel are not officially LP members,” de Lima said.

INQUIRER.net also asked LP president and Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman if Pangilinan, Aquino, and Diokno are indeed running in the party’s 2025 senatorial bets.

The lawmaker responded by saying the party is still completing the senatorial ticket.

“We’re still in the process of finalizing the senatorial slate. Many are ‘probables,’” Lagman said in a message coursed through his staff.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP