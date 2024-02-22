Camotes shooting: Man nabbed for shooting 3 relatives while drunk

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bamboo mat vendor, who allegedly shot 3 relatives after a heated altercation, landed in jail after he was arrested in Barangay General, Tudela, Cebu, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The Camotes shooting incident took place in an area near the family’s common house in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Western Poblacion, San Francisco, Camotes, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Kemuel Pernito, 34, a resident of the barangay.

Pernito makes a living by selling bamboo mats.

Two of the victims were identified as Alexus Alem Luchavez, 19, and his father Alex Luchavez, 47.

Both are residents of Sitio Lungke, Barangay Northern Poblacion.

The third victim was Alex’s brother, Venry Luchavez, 37.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Police Captain Edward Tan Escultor, Chief of San Francisco Municipal Police Station said that the violent encounter was the result of a fight between family members.

The dispute allegedly began when Pernito caused a traffic disturbance while loading bamboo mats by the road on the day of the incident.

However, one of his mats fell which prompted him to shout and cause a commotion.

According to Escultor, Alex came forward and reprimanded Pernito.

When Pernito responded by shouting more, Alex allegedly hit him.

After the altercation, Escultor said that the two were able to settle amicably but tension persisted.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, an intoxicated Pernito arrived in the common house of the Luchavez brandishing a firearm.

Pernito and Alex once again argued which led to a shooting incident.

Escultor said that Pernito suddenly drew his firearm and opened fire at the open shanty.

He shot Alex, Alexus, and Venry who were standing nearby.

During investigation, police recovered 4 pieces of .45 caliber cartridge cases and one live ammunition at the scene.

Alexus reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital in Cebu City for medical treatment.

As of this writing, he is recovering from his wound at the hospital, stated Escultor.

The other two Camotes shooting victims, on the other hand, only sustained grazes of bullets in their bodies.

Following the incident, operatives conducted a hot-pursuit operation and nabbed the suspect in Barangay General, Tudela, at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the report, he was positively identified by a witness.

As of this writing, Permito is detained at the custodial facility of the San Francisco Municipal Police Station pending for the filing of charges.

The report also disclosed that he will be facing charges for frustrated murder.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP