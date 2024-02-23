NBA: Nuggets wallop Wizards behind Nikola Jokic’s triple-double

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, Michael Porter Jr. finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the scuffling Washington Wizards 130-110 on Thursday night.

Jokic, who made all 10 of his field goal attempts, has recorded at least one triple-double against every NBA team he has faced, joining Russell Westbrook and LeBron James as the only players to accomplish the feat. Jokic has 16 triple-doubles this season and 121 for his career.

READ: NBA: Stretch run arrives, time for playoff push

NBA: Nuggets Murray, Gordon, Braun

Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Aaron Gordon added 17 points, Christian Braun had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Peyton Watson scored 11 points and had a career-high four blocked shots and Reggie Jackson also scored 11 points for Denver, which snapped a three-game skid.

Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the lineup for the Wizards, who have lost nine in a row. Tyus Jones had 13 points and 14 assists, Jordan Poole contributed 18 points and Corey Kispert finished with 12 for Washington.

READ: NBA All-Star Game: Damian Lillard adds MVP Award to 3-point title

How NBA: Nuggets vs Wizards game went

The Nuggets were up 15 late in the first, but Poole got the Wizards within 38-28 with three free throws early in the second. Watson drained a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run, Jokic fed Gordon for a dunk and Gordon hit a layup to put Denver ahead 60-38.

Bagley’s finger roll interrupted the momentum, but the Nuggets closed the second quarter strong to lead 72-49 at halftime.

Washington scored the first six points of the third quarter, but Denver quickly got the lead back over 20 points. Jokic notched his triple-double with an assist on Gordon’s three-point play and Watson had a steal and made two free throws to make it 88-64 with 7:06 left in the third.

The Nuggets increased their lead to 95-67, but the Wizards made a run to close within 99-83 late in the third. Denver scored the next 10 points, spanning the end of the third and start of the fourth, to go ahead 109-83.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP