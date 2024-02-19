NBA All-Star Game: Damian Lillard adds MVP Award to 3-point title
INDIANAPOLIS — Damian Lillard added a new title in his first NBA All-Star Game appearance with the Eastern Conference — MVP.
The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 3-pointers, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a record-breaking 211-186 win over the West.
Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 on 3s for a team that broke NBA All-Star Game marks for total points and 3s with 42. Eight players scored in double figures with three — Lillard, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton all topping 30 points. Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota also had 50 points for the West.
The honor comes one day after Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest. He won last year’s honor while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
