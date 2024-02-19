NBA All-Star Game: Damian Lillard adds MVP Award to 3-point title

INDIANAPOLIS — Damian Lillard added a new title in his first NBA All-Star Game appearance with the Eastern Conference — MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 3-pointers, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a record-breaking 211-186 win over the West.

DAME TIME. ⌚️ In his first time as a starter, Lillard lifts the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the 2024 #KiaAllStarMVP! 🌟 39 PTS

🌟 11 3PM

🌟 6 AST

🌟 East W pic.twitter.com/3gkividrdx — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 on 3s for a team that broke NBA All-Star Game marks for total points and 3s with 42. Eight players scored in double figures with three — Lillard, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton all topping 30 points. Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota also had 50 points for the West.

The honor comes one day after Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest. He won last year’s honor while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

RELATED STORIES

NBA All Star Game: Points records fall with East beating West, 211-189

NBA All-Stars: Giannis, LeBron lead early voting

Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP