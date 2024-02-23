‘Top NPA leader,’ 4 others killed in shootout with law enforcers in Bohol

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A top leader of the New People’s Army’s Bohol Party Committee (BPC) and 4 other NPA rebel fighters were killed during an armed encounter with law enforcement in the municipality of Bilar in Bohol province on Friday morning, February 23, 2024.

The armed encounter began at around 6:52 a.m. in Purok Matinan-ao Dos, Barangay Campagao, Bilar, Bohol.

This was according to Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuiz, spokesperson of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), who spoke to reporters on Friday.

Nuiz said that military and police personnel were reportedly in the area at the time of the incident to serve a warrant of arrest.

The warrant of arrest was issued against the five alleged NPA members who were staying in the area.

The operation was conducted by combined elements of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) and 47th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

When they arrived in the area, however, the involved persons fought back against the law enforcers and the government soldiers refusing to back down.

This then lead to the two forces engaging in a violent shootout, leading to members from both sides being killed.

Consequently, residents of the barangay were alarmed when they heard the exchange of bullets near their houses.

According to Nuiz, one police officer was killed while another one was wounded during the encounter.

Police Corporal Gilbert Amper was shot on the head and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal Gerard Rollon sustained a gunshot wound on his body and was rushed to the same hospital.

Furthermore, police personnel relayed that a total of 5 alleged members of the NPA were killed during the shoot-out.

One of the persons who was killed was alias “Silong,” described as a squad leader of remnants of BPC and the former commanding officer of Sandatahang Yunit Pangpropaganda (SYP) Platoon.

“Silong” had a bounty of P2.6 million and was wanted for several cases including rebellion, homicide, attempted homicide, multiple murder, frustrated murder, and robbery.

Also killed were the assistant squad leader alias “Aldrin” and squad members: “Darwin,” “Maya,” and “Juaning.”

Police Staff Sergeant Ralph Cahucom earlier stated in an interview with local radio station dyHP, that the residents of the barangay have been evacuated to a nearby safe place.

Cahucom said that when additional forces arrived in the area, the residents had already evacuated on their own in fear for their safety.

According to Cahucom, there is a possibility that the NPA members have been hiding in the barangay because it is a mountainous area.

Police, in a statement, further said that they recovered six firearms from the suspects.

These include one R4 assault rifle, one M16 rifle, and 3 .45 caliber pistols.

The armed encounter lasted for 2 hours and 45 minutes which ended at 9:35 a.m. on Friday.

Nuiz further stated that they would be conducting a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend other remnants of the NPA’s Bohol Party Committee.

