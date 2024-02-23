Charter Day, Prayer Rally: Cebu City police on full alert

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now on full alert status for the Charter Day celebration and Anti-Charter Change Prayer Rally this weekend, February 24-25, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO spokesperson, relayed that the full alert status has been enforced starting Friday morning, February 23.

According to Rafter, this was the instruction of Cebu City Director Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog in anticipation of the two, crowd-drawing events.

She disclosed that this was decided in light of the recent crime incidents and the fact that very important persons (VIPs) will be attending the Charter Day and Prayer Rally.

“Based on the instruction of our city director, nag-full alert mi kay sumala sa atong mga coordination meeting, there will be people VVIPs coming,” said Rafter.

This coming Saturday, February 24, 2024 marks the 87th Charter Day of the City of Cebu.

As part of this celebration, Cebuanos will be able to attend the free “Yukbo” concert where more or less 200 local bands will be performing at the Plaza Independencia.

On the same day, an anti-Charter Change prayer rally will be held at the Kasadya area in the South Road Properties (SRP).

The event, led by pro-Duterte groups, will be staged on the day of People Power Anniversary.

Among those invited to join the event was former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with his son and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, and Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte.

Furthermore, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama confirmed earlier that he will be present during the prayer rally.

With the expectation that thousands of individuals will be participating in both Charter Day and Prayer Rally events, police personnel have made the necessary security plans to ensure that no untoward incidents will take place.

Rafter said that they they have already deployed enough security personnel tasked to keep everyone safe at each of the venues.

Among these personnel are operatives augmented by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

PRO-7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, for his part, said that they have coordinated with police in Cebu City for the Charter Day activities.

He relayed that they have received a report that a permit has been issued for the prayer rally on Sunday and that security measures have been established.

“Ang Police Regional Office 7, pinaagi sa atong regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, just gave the instruction to make sure that security preparations are already in place,” added Pelare.

