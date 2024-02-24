Ronda accident: 23-yr-old rider run over by dumptruck dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died after he was run over by a dumptruck around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, in Barangay Canduling, Ronda town southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as Dave Tecson, 23 years old, a resident of Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the dumptruck driver of the Ronda accident was identified as Herbert Caballero, 35 years old, a resident of Campo 4, Talisay City.

According to Police Master Sergeant Arnold Ator, investigator of Ronda Police Station, the two were traveling in opposite directions along the National Highway of said town.

He said that the victim was traveling from Cebu City to Ronda, while the dumptruck came from Alegria and was traveling to Toledo City.

Upon reaching the place, Ator said that the motorcycle crossed the opposite lane, which resulted in the collision.

The motorcycle bumped the front left portion of the dumptruck before he was run over by it, causing his untimely death. The Ronda accident is the fourth road accident this week that claimed the lives of motorcycle drivers.

Currently, Caballero is detained at the custodial facility of Ronda Police Station, while the police are still waiting for the victim’s family to file of appropriate charges.

