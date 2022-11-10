Balay Silangan project gets Lapu-Lapu City Council’s OK

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The proposed establishment of a “Balay Silangan” in Lapu-Lapu City was already approved by the City Council during its regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

“The Lapu-Lapu City Council approved the establishment of Balay Silangan Reformation Facility, a reform center for drug surrenderers and plea bargainers in the city,” Lao said in a Facebook post.

Lao said that the facility will be an alternative intervention for drug personalities, who are not constant users and not eligible for medical treatment and rehabilitation facilities since they were pusher-surrenderers.

The center will give them temporary shelter to make them self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society.

“Dugay na ni natong gipangandoy 2017 pa ta niini pero narealize na gyud karon. In God’s perfect time,” he added.

Lao also thanked Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for drawing up the program of the much-needed drug rehabilitation facility in Lapu-Lapu.

He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the city council for approving the ordinance for the creation of the “Balay Silangan.”

Earlier, CLOSAP identified an unoccupied two-story building inside the Home Care Center compound in Barangay Gun-ob to become a “Bahay Silangan” or a drug rehabilitation center.

