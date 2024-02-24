Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, hit-and-run victim, laid to rest in Minglanilla cemetery

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 24,2024 - 09:08 PM

Jeslar Uriel Larumbe’s parents, siblings, and girlfriend pose for a final photo with their loved one as they bid him goodbye on Saturday. | CDN Digital photo / Emmariel Ares

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 23-year-old basketball player, whose promising future was destroyed by a tragic accident that led to his untimely death, was laid to rest on Saturday, February 24.

Over a hundred people, that included family members, friends, and his former classmates, attended the 1:30 p.m. Requiem Mass that was held at the Chapel of the Don Bosco Technical College in Cebu City, where Jeslar Uriel Larumbe studied college.

They later on joined the funeral procession to the Celestial Meadows Memorial Garden in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, where Larumbe was laid to rest.

Larumbe’s friends burst into tears as they bid him goodbye. | CDN Digital photo/ Emmariel Ares

Tears fell as his loved ones bid their goodbyes to Larumbe, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident that happened near the Redemptorist Church in uptown Cebu City early morning on Feb. 4.

Larumbe’s case gained attention after it was initially reported that his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle with VIP blinkers.

Uriel’s parents and younger brothers offered flowers as his casket was lowered to the ground. | CDN Digital photo / Mark Bandolon

After a thorough investigation, police identified businessman Aaron Karl Tan as the person who was allegedly responsible for his death.

Police said the hit-and-run incident that killed Larumbe was a case of road rage.

Last Feb. 8, a murder charge was filed against Tan at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Some of his close friends sported T-shirts with the words “JUSTICE for Jeslar Uriel Larumbe” printed on. | CDN Digital photo/ Emmariel Ares

Kind and sweet first born

Larumbe was supposed to take the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination in April and fulfill a promise that he made to his mother, Bernadette, that his passing the exam would be his birthday gift for her.

But he will no longer be able to fulfill that promise.

In an earlier interview, Bernadette described Uriel as her kind and sweet first born, who would always take great care of his two younger brothers.

Larumbe will be remembered as an MVP on and off the basketball court. | CDN Digital photo/ Emmariel Ares

His friends described him as friendly, caring, talented, and hardworking man especially in his basketball pursuits.

Larumbe’s girlfriend of six years, Chiquita Farrarons, described Larumbe  as a respectful and caring boyfriend.

Three weeks after his tragic passing, Larumbe was laid to rest on February 24, 2024. | CDN Digital photo/ Emmariel Ares

