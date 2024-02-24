Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, hit-and-run victim, laid to rest in Minglanilla cemetery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 23-year-old basketball player, whose promising future was destroyed by a tragic accident that led to his untimely death, was laid to rest on Saturday, February 24.

Over a hundred people, that included family members, friends, and his former classmates, attended the 1:30 p.m. Requiem Mass that was held at the Chapel of the Don Bosco Technical College in Cebu City, where Jeslar Uriel Larumbe studied college.

They later on joined the funeral procession to the Celestial Meadows Memorial Garden in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, where Larumbe was laid to rest.

Tears fell as his loved ones bid their goodbyes to Larumbe, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident that happened near the Redemptorist Church in uptown Cebu City early morning on Feb. 4.

Larumbe’s case gained attention after it was initially reported that his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle with VIP blinkers.

After a thorough investigation, police identified businessman Aaron Karl Tan as the person who was allegedly responsible for his death.

Police said the hit-and-run incident that killed Larumbe was a case of road rage.

Last Feb. 8, a murder charge was filed against Tan at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Kind and sweet first born

Larumbe was supposed to take the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination in April and fulfill a promise that he made to his mother, Bernadette, that his passing the exam would be his birthday gift for her.

But he will no longer be able to fulfill that promise.

In an earlier interview, Bernadette described Uriel as her kind and sweet first born, who would always take great care of his two younger brothers.

His friends described him as friendly, caring, talented, and hardworking man especially in his basketball pursuits.

Larumbe’s girlfriend of six years, Chiquita Farrarons, described Larumbe as a respectful and caring boyfriend.

