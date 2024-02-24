Rama promises to transform Cebu City into a ‘Super City’ by 2031

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Michael Rama has made another promise to the Cebuanos, and that is to transform Cebu City into a ‘Super City’ by 2031.

At the same time, Rama also made a commitment to transform all of the 80 barangays into “city-like barangays” by then.

Rama’s ‘Super City’ vision was the highlight of the message that he delivered during the turnover of brand new dump trucks to 29 selected barangays at the Plaza Sugbo, one of the activities of the 87th Charter Day celebration on Saturday, February 24.

ALSO READ: Cebu City’s 87th Charter Day: A celebration of hope and optimism

Cebu City as a ‘Super City’

This early, Rama said he could not yet say how he plans to achieve his ‘Super City’ vision since this is a work in progress.

But he gave the assurance that he already has a concept and some working papers that he and other members of his team would use to further discuss the plan.

In a press conference that was held after the Charter Day celebration, Rama expressed his disappointment to those who did not “applaud” his ‘Super City’ vision.

He referred to these individuals as those who doubt his administration.

“Walay namakpak. Naay mga pagduda. Apil ni silas mga bashers, trolls…” Rama said.

Support needed

The achievement of his ‘Super City’ dream, Rama said, is contingent upon the continued support of the people through their votes for his mayoral bid in the 2025 midterm elections.

ALSO READ: Rama-Garcia tandem seeks reelection in 2025 polls

In a meeting held last February 16, Rama also asked barangay captains to continue to keep their faith and trust in him.

Rama said he needs to secure two reelections in 2025 and 2028 to achieve this dream.

“Way laing tumong sa karong administrasyon permi nako gisulti… There’s no other time, kung dili karon. Kanus a man? Kung dili kita, kinsa man?” the mayor said.

Dream for Cebu City

In an earlier interview, Rama said he wanted to transform Cebu City into a Singapore-like city with a touch of Melbourne.

ALSO READ: Rama reiterates call for unity to achieve his dream of a Singapore-like Cebu City

Rama said all that he is aspiring for is to see the city continue its growth and development.

“Mao nay tinuod nga paglantaw sa inyong mayor. Kana og naa pa moy kumpyansa nako. First termer paman ko ron, naa pakoy second term that will be 2025, third term [in] 2028. Inyo nana katungod og mamalhin ba mo,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP