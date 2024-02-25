Eiffel Tower operator says strike by staff has ended, site to reopen on Sunday

Reuters February 25,2024 - 09:20 AM

Eiffel Tower

FILE PHOTO: A sign reading “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apoligize” hangs in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 19, 2024. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – A strike by staff at the Eiffel Tower has ended, the company that runs one of the most visited tourist sites in the world said in a statement on Saturday.

The tower will reopen on Sunday, the Societe d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which is owned by Paris City Hall, added.

Workers at the Eiffel Tower went on strike on Feb. 19 in protest over the way the Paris monument is managed.

It came as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin on July 26 and will feature metal from the tower in the winners’ medals.

SETE and trade unions “reached an end-of-strike agreement stipulating that the parties will regularly review the company’s business model, maintenance costs and sales through a body that will meet every six months”, the company said.

SETE said visitors who bought tickets between Feb. 19-24 will get refunds.

Unions claim Paris City Hall, which owns 99% of SETE, is underestimating the cost of planned maintenance and repairs to the monument ahead of the Olympics.

TAGS: labor, Paris, Strike, tourist spots
