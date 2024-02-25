BuCor asked to have separate facility for Muslim PDLs
MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs has asked the Bureau of Customs (BuCor) for a separate penitentiary facility for Muslim persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
According to the BuCor on Saturday, Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Almarim Tilla made the proposal to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang, Jr. on Friday.
Tilla said that there are “plights and challenges” that Muslim PDLs face, which begs the need for a separate penitentiary facility for them.
“During our dialogue and consultations with our Muslim brothers and sisters with various National government agencies, one of the discussions was the plight and challenges of Muslim PDLs inside our penitentiaries and the suggestion to have a separate prison for Muslim PDLs has been raised,“ Tilla said.
The presidential adviser said that having a separate facility will also preserve Muslim culture such as special dietary practices, and times for prayer.
Meanwhile, Catapang said that he will discuss Tilla’s proposal with Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.
