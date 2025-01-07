No signal jam for Sinulog 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of this year’s Sinulog Festival will not push through with shutting down mobile phone signals.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, January 6, said there is no measure for a signal jam being introduced.

In previous Sinulog celebrations, the city government and police agreed to install signal jammers in event areas as part of their security plans.

But not many welcomed this policy, particularly among attendees who complained of inconvenience of not being able to communicate if a signal jam is effected.

“Para nako, it is important and imperative that we have signal because of emergency purposes. We need communication,” Garcia said.

On the other hand, preparations continue for this year’s iteration of the Sinulog, which will return to its original venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

More than 40 contingents, including guest performers, are expected join the festivities which will culminate this January 19.

The Cebu City Government has also implemented several rules to ensure peace and order like reintroducing the liquor ban and prohibiting street parties. / with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio, Pia Piquero

