Jonas Sultan eyes bounce-back fight in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two-time world title challenger Jonas “Zorro” Sultan is gearing up for a comeback fight in 2025, aiming to return stronger than ever.

Sultan is the only remaining Filipino boxer under MP Promotions on a hiatus following a huge setback in his career.

According to a report from GMA Sports, Jonas Sultan’s manager, Junie Navarro of the Zamboanga Valientes, expressed confidence in Sultan’s ability to rebound.

However, details regarding the exact date, opponent, and venue of his next fight remain under wraps, although it is likely to take place in the United States.

READ:

The 33-year-old former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart suffered a tough loss earlier last year, falling to Japan’s Riku Masuda via a stunning first-round knockout from a body shot in a supposed tune-up fight in February 2024.

That same event saw fellow Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas lose his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title to Takuma Inoue via a ninth-round knockout, leaving both fighters under scrutiny from fans and critics.

Despite his recent struggles, Jonas Sultan remains a dangerous contender in the bantamweight division, even though he is currently unranked. His professional record stands at 19 wins (11 by knockout) and seven losses.

His fellow Filipino boxers under MP Promotions, Marlon Tapales and Jerwin Ancajas already have bounced back from their recent defeats in dominating fashion. Meanwhile, Vincent Astrolabio is scheduled for a February fight in Sultan Kudarat.

Jonas Sultan’s career highlights include stepping up as a last-minute replacement to challenge British fighter Paul Butler for the WBO Interim bantamweight title in 2022.

The fight came after former world champion Johnriel Casimero was disqualified for violating British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) regulations by using a sauna to cut weight.

Jonas Sultan ultimately fell short in his bid for the title but showed remarkable resilience in the ring.

In 2023, he bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over American Frank Gonzales before his loss to Masuda earlier in 2024.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP