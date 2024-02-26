PH to boost farming with space technology

MANILA, Philippines —The Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE) and the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) are using space technology to enhance farming and transportation efficiency.

In an agreement they signed, the two agencies agreed to use satellite data and space tech to monitor crops like corn and onions, as well as farm-to-market roads in Nueva Ecija province.

BAFE and PhilSA will collaborate on the Farm-to-Market Road and Agricultural Commodity Geodatabase and Remote Sensing Application Phase 1 (DigitalAgri Phase 1), which involves modernizing data collection, analysis and dissemination.

This is expected to boost market access, increase productivity and enhance the resilience of agricultural systems, according to BAFE.

Joint R&D

Under the accord, they will facilitate joint research, development and operationalization activities through the provision of data from Earth observation (EO) satellites and the utilization of space applications and technologies. The monitoring covers crop stage and health, yield estimation and prediction, pest and disease detection and land use mapping.

The project intends to monitor FMRs via remote sensing, including road type, accessibility mapping and infrastructure planning.

PhilSA will conduct feasibility analysis, field surveys and validation activities in pilot areas and develop methodologies for near real-time image and monitoring.

“[These] are crucial for oversight agencies, particularly during emergencies like disasters and calamities, to enhance data collection,” PhilSA said.

READ MORE: Digital agri dept to ease farm input delays

Gov’t boosting crucial farm sector database

Scholarship for agriculture students pushed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP