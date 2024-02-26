Lapu-Lapu shooting: Drug surrenderee killed Sunday night

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A drug surrenderee died after he was shot four times by a still unidentified gunman while he was transporting a passenger inside a subdivision in Lapu-Lapu City.

The shooting incident happened Sunday night at the Mactan Country Homes Subdivision in Barangay Babag, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Lapu-Lapu City police identified the victim as Ramel Castillon, a 47-year-old tricycle driver and a resident of Barangay Looc, here.

Quoting the account of witnesses, police said that the suspected had been tailing Castillon before he entered the subdivision.

Castillon was said to be transporting a female passenger when he entered the subdivision in Barangay Babag.

When he reached a corner, the suspect allegedly fired shots at him, hitting his head and back, using a .45 caliber pistol which caused his untimely death.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered the four empty shells at the crime scene.

Torres said they are also investigating the possibility that Castillon’s female passenger was a cohort of the gunman.

According to witnesses, the suspect left with a woman as a backrider.

