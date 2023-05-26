Urban poor leader in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu gunned down

May 26,2023 - 09:48 AM

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | May 26,2023

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is investigating the killing of an urban poor leader here on Thursday night, May 25, 2023.

Elvis Ambos, 64 years old, was shot dead along Fuentes Road in Sitio Kabaloy, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ambos, a resident of Sacred Heart, Pajac-Sulod of the said barangay, is the president of Pajac-Sulod Urban Poor Association (PASUPA).

Based on the initial investigation, the victim riding a motorcycle when he was shot by a still unidentified assailant who was a back rider of another motorcycle.

The suspect shot the urban poor leader once, hitting the victim at his back.

The riding-in-tandem suspects immediately fled after committing the crime.

Currently, the LCPO is still conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspects.

Lapu-Lapu City is on Mactan Island, which is located east of mainland Cebu.

