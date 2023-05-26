Urban poor leader in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu gunned down

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | May 26,2023 - 09:48 AM
urban poor leader killed

Urban Poor leader Elvis Ambos, 64 years old, lies on the ground after he was shot while riding his motorcycle along Fuentes Road in Sitio Kabaloy, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday night, May 25, 2023. contributed photo | Lholit Lariosa Inot

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is investigating the killing of an urban poor leader here on Thursday night, May 25, 2023.

Elvis Ambos, 64 years old, was shot dead along Fuentes Road in Sitio Kabaloy, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ambos, a resident of Sacred Heart, Pajac-Sulod of the said barangay, is the president of Pajac-Sulod Urban Poor Association (PASUPA).

Based on the initial investigation, the victim riding a motorcycle when he was shot by a still unidentified assailant who was a back rider of another motorcycle.

The suspect shot the urban poor leader once, hitting the victim at his back.

The riding-in-tandem suspects immediately fled after committing the crime.

Currently, the LCPO is still conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspects.

Lapu-Lapu City is on Mactan Island, which is located east of mainland Cebu.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Missing college student found dead in Tuguegarao City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: ambush, crimes, lapu-lapu, urban poor
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.