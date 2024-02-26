Robin Padilla says sorry to Senate execs over Mariel’s vitamin C drip mess

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla has apologized to officials of the Senate over an incident inside his office involving his wife, actress Mariel Padilla.

The actress drew flak after posting on social media last week a photo of her receiving an intravenous treatment inside her husband’s office at the Senate.

“Ang liham pong ito ay upang ipaabot ang aking paghingi ng paumanhin sa pangyayari noong ika-19 ng Pebrero, 2024, patungkol sa pagsasagawa ng Vitamin C Intravenous Drip ng aking maybahay sa loob ng aking tanggapan dito sa Senado,” Sen. Padilla said in a letter to Senate sergeant-at-arms retired Lt. Gen. Roberto T. Ancan.

(This letter conveys my apology for the incident that happened on the 19th of February, 2024, regarding the administration of Vitamin C Intravenous Drip to my spouse within my office premises here at the Senate)

“Kailanman po ay hindi ko naisip na ipagwalang-bahala ang mga umiiral na alituntunin ukol sa seguridad ng Senado, lalo’t higit ang hindi pagbibigay-galang sa ating institusyon.”

(I would never think of violating the Senate’s security protocols, much less disrespecting our institution)

“Makakaasa po kayo na hindi na mauulit ang ganitong uri ng pangyayari,” he added.

(Rest assured this will not happen again)

The senator also sent a separate letter addressed to Dr. Renato DG Sison, director of the Senate’s Medical and Dental Bureau.

“Nais ko pong bigyan ng diin na wala pong intensyon ang aking may bahay na ipagwalang bahala ang mga umiiral na patakaran ng Medical Bureau,” he said in his letter to Sison.

(I would like to stress that my spouse had no intention of disregarding the existing policies of the Medical Bureau.)

The senator initially laughed off the incident that he said has turned into a political issue.

“Nakakatawa naman po ang political issue na yan,” he said in a text message to reporters last Friday.

“Kung may nakita po silang masama sa larawan na yan. Paumanhin po. No intention of disrespect. My wife loves to promote good looks and good health,” he further said.

(If they saw something bad in that photograph, I apologize. No intention of disrespect. My wife loves to promote good looks and good health)

The actress herself had already apologized to the Senate for taking the IV drip inside the Senate premises.

