Pastor shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A pastor of a Christian church died shortly after he was reportedly shot by still unidentified suspects in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City at around noontime on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The victim, who was identified as Edgardo Sade Balsamo, 54, died from a bullet wound on his stomach.

As of this writing, personnel of the Mactan Police Station continue to investigate Basalmo’s killing as they also try to locate CCTV footage from nearby establishments that may help in their investigation.

Police Major Bonifacio Paneja, chief of the Mactan Police Station, said they continue to look for witnesses as they try to figure out how the shooting incident happened.

He said that they are yet to determine if the suspects, who are yet to be identified. were on foot or riding a motorcycle when one of them shot Basalmo.

At the same time, they are yet to determine the motive for the killing, Paneja added.

Based on their initial investigation, Basalmo left their home in Sitio San Vicente in Barangay Pajac on a motorcycle.

As he was travelling, the suspects suddenly appeared and one of them fired a shot at the pastor, hitting him on the stomach.

Paneja said that Basalmo still managed to call for help after he fell on the pavement.

The shooting incident was first reported to the NERVE Office at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall. An office personnel was the one who relayed the information to the police.

Basalmo died at 4:39 p.m. while he was being undergoing treated at a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City.

/dcb

