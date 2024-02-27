Pro Energy Saving Tips for Gamers

Gaming is expensive, which is why gamers need some trusted energy saving tips. Newzoo, a global leader in gaming statistics, says that there are 43 million gamers in the Philippines as of 2023. The country even ranked 83rd out of 142 countries for mobile Internet Speed in the Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

CDN Digital’s Energy Savings Tips Series is supported by the Philippines’ second largest electric utility, Visayan Electric Company (formerly VECO).

Thus, there are over 43 million Filipino gamers who spend so much money to play the best games on the best computers, gaming consoles, and cellphones, on the fastest internet speed possible. However, besides upgrades and in-app purchases, gamers should watch out for their energy consumption every time they play.

If you are one of the 43 million gamers, here are some energy saving tips to reduce your electricity bill while still being able to enjoy your favorite video games.

Turn off lights and unplug appliances in other rooms

When in a rush to play after a long day at work or school, gamers might forget to turn off the lights in other rooms. To save energy, it is best to turn off all the light sources outside your game room, and unplug unused appliances like the electric fan downstairs or the heater you just used to make your cup of coffee.

Disconnect unused external devices

You do not need to keep your printer plugged into your computer while gaming. If you are using the speakers to listen to your mobile game, you can unplug your headphones to save the battery. If you are not streaming or video calling with someone on your computer, you should unplug your webcam too.

Enable Power-Saving Modes

There are so many power-saving options available for use in the settings of your computers, consoles, and cellphones. The more you follow this energy saving tip, the more you keep the money in your pocket.

Avoid overcharging phones and laptops

If your phone or laptop is already at 100% but still connected to the charger, this will raise your electricity bill and also wear out your battery. After a long gaming session, tired gamers might leave their gadgets charging overnight. Save your wallet the hassle of paying a large electricity bill, or buying a new device entirely, by unplugging right away.

Unplug, don’t just turn off, your computer or console when not in use

Even when turned off, a computer or console still consumes energy when plugged in. If you feel that you will be unable to play for hours, if not days, it is best to follow this energy saving tip by unplugging all your gaming gear.

Rest when tired

A study by Kuperczko et al. (2022) found that at least 24 gamers, with over half hailing from Southeast Asia, have tragically died from excessive gaming since the 1980s. These gamers played action-rich multiplayer games for several days straight with little to no rest. Now and forever, it is important to find a proper gaming schedule and stick to it, as this will help reduce your electricity bills and also help protect your personal health.

