Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather until weekend -- Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will experience “generally fair weather” until Monday, March 4, according to a weather specialist in Mactan.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, confirmed this to CDN Digital on Thursday, February 29.

Eclarino said that the temperature will range from 25 to 32 degrees celsius.

Metro Cebu weather: Longer time without rain

Moreover, the public can also experience a longer time without rain, but there will be isolated rain showers any time of the day.

“Taas ang time nga nindot ang panahon until this Monday,” Eclarino told CDN Digital.

(It will be a long time that the weather will be fine until Monday.)

Meanwhile, the wind conditions will be moderate today and tomorrow, February 29 to March 1, while on the weekend it will be light to moderate.

In the weather update of Eclarino earlier this morning, the forecasted heat index for the Visayas region ranges between 34 and 38 degrees celsius which falls under extreme caution category.

The weather bureau cautions the public for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Amihan weakens

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, has weakened and will only bring light rains to Luzon.

The state weather bureau said this on Thursday, February 29.

Based on Pagasa’s morning advisory, Aurora province may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have generally fair weather with slight chances of partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in the afternoon also due to the same weather conditions.

Rains over Davao Region

“Maaaring over the weekend mas kakaunti na lamang na lugar dito sa northern and central Luzon ang maaapektuhan [ng amihan],” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(Over the weekend, fewer areas here in northern and central Luzon may be affected [by amihan].)

Meanwhile, overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist over the Davao Region due to the trough or extension of low-pressure areas outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The state weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

For the rest of the country, Pagasa said that slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms. | With Inquirer.net report

