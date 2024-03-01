Pura Luka Vega gidakop og usab human nakapost og P720,000 bail

Gidakop og usab si Pura Luka Vega sa Manila Police District karong Huwebes, Pebrero 29, nga tulo ka adlaw human siya nipost og bail nga balor og P720,000 para sa six counts sa alleged violation sa statute sa immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, ug indecent shows.

Ang pagdakop sa embattled nga drag performer, nga ang tinuod nga pangan kay si Amadeus Fernando Pagente ug mogamit sa pronouns nga they/them, gireport nig una sa DZME News usa pa kini giconfirm sa “Drag Den Philippines” director Rod Singh.

“Luka was arrested after a QC Court issued a warrant of arrest against them for three counts (of the alleged crime),” gipost ni ni Singh wrote sa X (formerly Twitter).

Regarding the arrest of Pura Luka Vega today. To those who would like to help Luka for their bail and legal fees, NAIA @brianblack_ will handle the donation drive. #DragIsArt #DragIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/OirKIGl1G7 — rod singh #DragDenPHS2 on Prime Video (@iamrodafrog) February 29, 2024

Ang P720,000 bond nga gibayran ni Pura Luka para ni sa kaso niya nga six counts sa violation of Article 201 sa Revised Penal Code (Immoral Doctrines, obscene publications and exhibition and indecent shows), in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) nga gifile didto sa Pasay City regional trial court (RTC) human ang city prosecutor nakakita og partial merit sa complaint nga gifile sa Kapisanan ng mga Social Media Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

Ang bag-ong kaso diin gidakop si Pura Luka sa Huwebes gibase sa warrant nga giissue sa Quezon City RTC para sa three counts sa parehas nga crime nga gifile sa tulo ka simbahan nga affiliated sa Philippines For Jesus Movement, nga nakacause sa iyang pagdakop sa Oktubre sa niaging tuig.

Niingon si Singh nga nagkinahanglan si Pura Luka og P360,000 para sa iyang temporary liberty.

Usa pa siya gidakop, si Pura Luka nga nisaulog sa iyang 34th adlaw nga natawhan niadtong Pebrero 27, nakaschedule nga moattend sa usa ka Drag Den show niadtong Huwebes nga gabii.

Ang pagdakop ni Pura Luka nakabase sa complaint sa Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM) samtang ang recommended bail para sa release niya kay mobalor og P360,000.

“Last Feb. 26, Pura Luka Vega posted bail worth P720,000 for six counts of alleged violation of Article 201,” matud pa sa filmmaker ug nipuno pa siya og istorya nga nahitabo ni human ang Pasay City prosecutor nakakita og “partial merit” sa complaint nga giduso sa Kapisanan ng mga Social Media Broadcaster ng Pilipinas.

Ang drag performer nakadawat og complaint kaniadto sa PJM sa July 2023 pila ka semana nga nilabay nga niviral ang “Ama Namin” clip sa social media, nga violation pod sa Article 201.

Pura Luka girelease on bail sa Oktubre 2023 diin nga nihimo sa iyang appearance sa drag show, nga niperform siya og lip-sync rendition sa Celine Dion ug Andrea Bocelli nga “The Prayer” kauban ang iyang inahan. Niingon sila nga ang drag performance nila usa ka form of art.