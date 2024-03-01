Carcar rape: 17-year-old girl raped by 2 bank employees

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bank supervisor and an account officer were arrested after they allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl outside of their workplace in Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu on the early morning of Friday, March 1, 2024.

The two are accused of raping their coworker’s girlfriend while she was waiting for him near the bank.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Prestine Jay Tampus Arong and 24-year-old Chandie Deza Canadalla.

Arong works as a bank supervisor and lives in Kaipilan Poblacion 1 Carcar City.

Canadalla, on the other hand, is employed as an account officer in the same bank and is a resident of Dunggo an, Bolinawan.

A police report revealed that both men were apprehended as a result of a hot-pursuit operation against them by police on Friday morning in Bolinawan, Carcar City.

This was after the victim, a 17-year-old senior high school student, came to the station along with her boyfriend and reported the crime.

The incident took place within the premises of a bank in Poblacion 3, Carcar City, Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan ‘O Neil Salvacion, chief of Carcar City Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that it allegedly happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

Salvacion narrated that the victim was waiting for her boyfriend at the back of the bank.

The boyfriend was working late for a monthly inventory and because of a little get together, he said.

During the interview with investigators, she said that two drunk men, who she recognized as her boyfriend’s workmates, came out and spotted her.

She is also familiar with each of the men’s live-in partners.

They then dragged her to a hidden area far from the building and allegedly raped her.

The victim said that she was unable to resist because they physically held her down, covered her mouth and kept her phone away.

After the incident, the suspects allegedly walked away leaving the victim on her own.

The distressed victim then went home and told her boyfriend about what happened.

At around 5:00 a.m., they went to the police station to report the incident.

Immediately after, police officers conducted a hot-pursuit operation and nabbed the suspects in their respective homes.

Salvacion said that the two men admitted being drunk at the time and did not deny the crime.

However, they are also trying to counter the victim’s statement.

As of this writing, police are verifying statements from both sides and talking to people who were present at the scene.

Salvacion also disclosed that they will be waiting for the results of the medical examination that will be done on the victim.

He added that the minor will be subjected to a psychological evaluation, as it is the protocol for victims of rape.

Meanwhile, Arong and Canadalla are detained at the custodial facility of the Carcar City Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Salvacion said that the suspects will likely be facing charges of rape.

Salvacion also reminded minors in Carcar to obey the city ordinance that prohibits young individuals to be outside of their homes starting at 10:00 p.m.

In order to avoid incidents like this, he advised individuals to be alert and make necessary measures to protect themselves from criminals with malicious intentions.

