Mayoral candidate Yogi Filemon Ruiz aims to make Cebu City the ‘best city’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) regional director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the first to announce his interest in running as a mayoral candidate for the 2025 polls, revealed that he has already established his party, Partido Cebuano.

Ruiz revealed his partylist in a press conference on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Partido Cebuano, Ruiz explained, aims to provide services to Cebu City with the goal of making it the best city.

Ruiz mentioned that he has a potential lineup of candidates and has already selected his Vice Mayor. However, he could not yet reveal to announce it publicly.

Despite not divulging the names of his lineup, Ruiz disclosed that there are indeed incumbent politicians from Rama’s administration included in his selection.

Ruiz stated that he would unveil the lineup, including his vice mayoral candidate, during the formal launch of his party later this month.

Partido Cebuano platform

Moreover, Ruiz outlined his platform for his potential mayoral term.

He narrated to focusing on addressing five basic services he believes are lacking in the city: peace and order, delivery of basic health services, traffic and mobility services, waste disposal and management, and flood control and drainage systems.

“I have nothing in my heart but to provide Cebuanos and make Cebu the safest city in the Philippines,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, when questioned about his vision of a Singapore-like Cebu City with a touch of Melbourne, Ruiz expressed his disagreement.

Ruiz on Rama

“Let’s do away with the Singapore-like slogan. Let’s just focus on making it Cebu City. Cebu City is the best,” he insisted.

Ruiz further commented on the ongoing political disputes in Cebu City, advising Mayor Michael Rama to reassess his leadership style.

“Let’s just say he feels abandoned by his people. As for me, I am overwhelmed by the support from other politicians and big businessmen,” he remarked.

Ruiz mentioned receiving substantial support from various barangays, noting that he has already visited approximately 49 barangays.

He claimed that some residents have shown their support by printing their own tarpaulins and t-shirts.

“I want to heal the city… I am rich to have many friends supporting me,” Ruiz stated.

