King Properties’ newest project, Danarra South, broke ground last March 1, 2024

- March 01, 2024

True to its promise of delivering innovative and sustainable development, King Properties celebrated ahead of schedule the groundbreaking ceremony of its newest sustainable development project, Danarra South, on March 1, 2024.

This project will be one of the two ongoing residential developments the company is currently undertaking, Danarra South and North, expanding the company’s market reach to more Filipino homeowners.

The ceremony was led by Mr. Jason King, the President of King Properties and Mr. Chikara Nakajima, the Philippine Representative of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., at Tungkop, Minglanilla, where the soon-to-rise project is located.

Covering an expanse of 2.5 hectares, Danarra South will house 123 units, including townhouses, duplexes, single detached and single attached units, and shophouses. This new addition to the continuous success of King Properties will feature sustainable solar panels, solar streetlights, and rainwater catchments, promoting an active lifestyle among residents with different amenities
found within the subdivision.

The groundbreaking marked the initiation of Danarra South’s construction, following the expected completion in 3 years. This project will be one of the two ongoing residential developments the company is currently undertaking, Danarra South and Danarra North, expanding the company’s market reach to more Filipino homeowners.

