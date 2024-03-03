Lapu-Lapu road clearing: Ahong promises relocation to 53 vendors near Plaza Rizal

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government is currently looking for an alternative vending site for approximately 53 vendors who will be displaced by a road clearing operation near Plaza Rizal in Barangay Poblacion.

The planned road clearing operation was in compliance with the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to remove obstructions from all roads here.

In an advisory, the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office said that the affected vendors met with Mayor Junard Chan last February 28 to raise their concerns on how the planned road clearing operation would affect their livelihood.

Chan made a promise to look for an alternative vending site prior to their removal near Plaza Rizal.

He also made a promise to extend assistance through their enrollment in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

TUPAD provides emergency employment to beneficiaries within a period of 10 days.

In addition, the affected vendors were also endorsed to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) that was tasked to facilitate the release of relief assistance coming from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

