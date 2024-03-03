Torregosa to use SM2SM Run winnings for father’s medical needs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s rising marathon star Artjoy Torregosa plans to use her cash prize from Sunday’s SM2SM Run 12 for her father’s medical needs.

Torregosa flexed her winning form anew after emerging as the first overall female finisher in the 21-kilometer half marathon race of the SM2SM Run 12 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

She won it roughly two months after ruling the 42k race of the Cebu Marathon.

Torregosa crossed the finish line in one hour, 26 minutes, and three seconds to emerge as the first overall finisher in the 21k female category.

On top of that, she pocketed a whopping P50,000 purse, which, according to her, is a timely and tremendous blessing.

In an interview, she revealed that she would immediately send the money to her family in her hometown in Esperanza, Agusan del Sur.

It will be used primarily to help with her father’s medical checkup.

“Mao na akong gi-ampo sad nga makadaog ko kay need magpa check up akong papa,” said Torregosa who is a star track and field athlete of the University of San Carlos (USC).

“Naa siya gi-maintain nga tambal para sa iyahang kidney unya ni ana ang doctor nga okay na daw iyahang bato nahilis. Kinahanglan lang gyud niya mobalik kay naa siya check up. Lipay kaayo ko nga nakadaog ko kay makapadala ko niya.”

OVERCOMING INJURY

Torregosa said didn’t expect to win Sunday’s race since she had just come from a one-month rest to nurse her Iliotibial Band Syndrome (ITBS) injury.

However, she badly needed the money, which pushed her to compete.

In fact, Torregosa went to a church on the eve of the race, to pray for a successful race.

“Wala gyud ko mag expect [nga makadaug] kay na injured ko pagkahuman sa Cebu Marathon, one month akong recover ug two weeks ra akong training. Blessed kaayo ko ni Lord kay bisan na injured ko, iyaha ko gitagaan ug blessing labi na karon,” said the 24-year-old Torregosa.

“Injured ko, kagahapon gi hilantan pa gyud ko, niadto ko ug simbahan nanagkot ug nag ampo. Ana ko nga Lord ikaw na bahala sa ako-a. Mao na nakaya nako karon.”

Torregosa was behind the race but slowly picked up her pace and eventually grabbed the lead in the last stretch.

Nhea Ann Barcena trailed Torregosa in second place with a time of 1:26.23, while Lizane Abella rounded off the top three at 1:26.44.

FOUR TITLES FOR SALANO

On the other hand, Philippine Army Corporal and multi-titled marathoner Richard Solano returned to the SM2SM Run to win his fourth title.

In an interview, Salano revealed that he wanted to avenge his loss to Kenyan Eric Chepsiror in SM2SM Run’s 2018 edition, where he finished second.

And he didn’t disappoint after clocking in at 1:08.56 to emerge as the overall champion.

Solano bested Prince Joey Lee (1:10.43) and Jason Padayao (1:11.06), who settled for second and third places, respectively.

“Gusto ko bumalik dito dahil sa Kenyan, kasi nung 2018, siya yung nag champion overall, second lang ako. Pero champion ako sa all-Filipino. Ngayon nakuha ko yung overall, siya na man yung nag second,” said Salano.

“Una kinabahan ako sa race kasi galing ako sa isang 42-kilometer na race sa Manila International Marathon. Ako rin nag champion dun,” he added.

Chepsiror finished the race in 1:09.03 and was the second overall and the top finisher in the 21k foreign category.

The rest of the winning runners in the SM2SM Run 12 were Elmer Bartolo (21k male 40-49 years old), Madelyn Carter (21k female 40-49), Lucita Fernandez (21k 50 above), Chin Chin Tan (21k foreign), John Mark Dizon (8k open), Asia Paraase (8k open), Noli Torre (4k open), and Cathy Lingcong (4k open).

Over 13,000 runners joined the event, giving out more than P2 million in prizes, including a brand-new car.

