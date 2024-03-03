Prospect touted as the next ‘Casimero’ to fight in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14’ fight card at the Saulog Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, will not have a shortage of exciting bouts.

The fight card slated on March 8 will feature eight exciting bouts, including two regional title fights in the main and co-main events.

One of the exciting featured bouts in the ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14’ fight card promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions is that of Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Arlando Senoc Jr. against Mandaue City’s Norman Rusiana.

According to Big Yellow’s chief trainer, Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora, Senoc is one of his best prospects, which he described as the next “Johnriel Casimero.”

ALSO READ: Big Yellow Boxing Gym to host amateur fight card in Danao for Sinulog Festival

Tepora told CDN Digital that Senoc has the style and skills very similar to that of his former boxer, Casimero, a former three-division world champion.

Big Yellow’s prospect

“Mao ni akong prospect karon diri sa Big Yellow. Ako tan-aw mao ni mosunod ni Casimero (Johnriel) sa mga boxers akong nagunitan kay naay style ug kusog,” Tepora explained.

To recall, Tepora and Casimero established a long partnership in boxing as trainer-boxer before they eventually parted ways.

In fact, Tepora was Casimero’s trainer when the latter won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim world light flyweight title in Argentina against Luis Alberto Lazarte in 2012.

However, Casimero and Tepora became viral on the internet, not mainly for defeating Lazarte but for the beating that they received from the angry Argentinian mob who disagreed with the bout’s outcome.

This time, Tepora is honing Senoc to become the next Casimero. So far, Senoc, who will see action in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14,’ has not disappointed in his pro debut after scoring a third-round knockout against Jonnel Dejamo in Macrohon, Leyte.

Fascinatingly, Senoc is also from Leyte, particularly in Burgos town, while Casimero hails from Merida.

‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14’

Senoc’s mettle will be tested on March 8 as he takes in a four-rounder bout in the undercard of ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14.’

But Rusiana is slightly more experienced, with a record of one win, five losses, and one draw. His last bout was against Joshua Solis by unanimous decision last October.

On the other hand, the main event of ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 14’ pits PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor against Tae Sun Kim of South Korea for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title.

The co-main event features Carcar City’s Reymart Tagacanao versus Indonesian Hamson Lamandau for the WBA Asia super flyweight title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP