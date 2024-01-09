Big Yellow Boxing Gym to host amateur fight card in Danao for Sinulog Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Big Yellow Boxing Gym will host an amateur boxing event in line with the festivities of Sr. Sto. Niño and the Sinulog Festival on January 14, 2024, at the Sto. Niño in Barangay Sabang, Danao City, northern Cebu.

This announcement comes from Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora. The event is co-organized by Big Yellow Boxing Gym and the Barangay Sto. Niño Youth Organization.

In addition to celebrating the Sinulog Festival with the amateur fight card, Tepora is also on the lookout for young talents that could be recruited to Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

While the official fight card is yet to be announced, Tepora said that it will follow an inter-sitio format, where each sitio in their barangay will have its own boxer competing in their chosen weight category.

“Ang among plano ani kay mag inter-sitio mi para mas exciting. Unya among tumong ani para maka discover ug maka develop mi og mga bag-ong boxers diri sa Danao. Nag combine gyud mi sa Big Yellow ug sa Barangay Sto. Niño Youth Organization para naa ta nindot nga kalingawan sa kapistahan,” Tepora told CDN Digital.

A total of 20 fights, featuring boxers as young as 10 years old up to 25 years old, are expected to showcase their skills in the ring.

“Ang usa pud ka tumong namo ani nga fight card kay ang pag encourage sa mga kabatan-onan sa sports, labi na sa boxing ug pag haylo nila sa mga bati og bisyo. Chance na ni sa mga batan-on nga hilig og boxing nga ilahang ipakita ilang skills,” added Tepora.

Apart from the amateur boxing event, Big Yellow Boxing Gym has many plans in the professional boxing scene, according to Tepora.

Currently, the gym boasts a solid stable of promising boxers, including Carlo Demecillo, Rhonvex Capuloy, Reycar Auxillo, Jeffrey Aguilar, Arlando Senoc Jr., Anthony Gilbuela, Mark Anthony Sarino, and Carlos Condes.

These boxers are trained under Tepora’s guidance and promoted by Big Yellow Boxing Gym owner and founder Seth Tio.

