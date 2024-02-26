Lapu-Lapu accident: 2 dead after motorcycle clips back of truck tractor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two men heading to participate in a cockfight did not reach their destination alive after the motorcycle they were riding on clipped the back of a truck tractor in the afternoon of February 25 in a barangay in Lapu-Lapu City.

The two fighting cocks that they were bringing along and primed to fight in a cockpit in the city also died in the accident.

Authorities identified the dead victims as Fredie Mier, 37, and Arnill Superable, 42. Both are from Soong, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

The accident happened at 4:35 p.m. along General Aviation Road, Hangar, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

Investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) showed that the motorcycle driven by Mier was following a truck tractor at about that time but when they tried to overtake it along the General Aviation Road, the motorcycle clipped the back of the truck sending Superable and Mier flying from the motorcycle and landing hard into the hard pavement.

One of them was hit by the motorcycle, which fell on top of him, after they were thrown from it.

The impact and their hard landing on the hard pavement caused injuries in their bodies causing eventually to their deaths.

Aside from that, the two fighting cocks, which were being carried by Pepito inside buri bags, also died due to the impact during the collision.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment but they were announced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The truck tractor driver was detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of reckless impudence, resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property.

