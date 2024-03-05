Pinay transgenders clash with Thai peers, 1 injured

BANGKOK — Police officers from Lumphini station were called out on Monday to break up a fight between about 20 Pinay transgenders and four Thai counterparts inside a restaurant in Soi Sukhumvit 11 near Nana BTS station.

One of the Thais was injured in the fight, according to a friend of a victim, who added that the two factions had quarreled in the past, although this was the first time it had led to physical violence.

Lumphini station chief Pol. Col. Yingyos Suwanno said officers were dispatched to the location to stop the fight, ensure public safety, and invite all parties to an interview at the station.

READ: Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Investigators are interviewing the Pinay transgenders and the Thais as well as witnesses to determine how the fight started. They will also check the travel documents of non-Thais to ensure that no immigration laws have been broken.

About 100 people, most of them Thai transgender women, flocked to the station on Monday to ask for an update on the incident. One of them told The Nation that they would like police to increase patrols in Soi Sukhumvit 11/1 to prevent an assault on Thai transgenders.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP