Transgender alleges discrimination at Mandaue club

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A transgender individual who was reportedly denied entry to a club during its soft opening last night, February 22nd, in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, intends to file a complaint letter with the Mandaue City Hall.

Janna Fernan said that she and her friends decided to visit the newly opened club to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

However, when they were about to enter, a bouncer allegedly informed her that transgender individuals were not permitted inside, citing instructions from the

Then another staff member approached and asked whether they had reserved a VIP table, indicating that only transgender individuals with VIP table reservations were allowed entry.

Fernan expressed disappointment despite opting for a VIP table, noting the discriminatory treatment. She observed only a few transgender individuals seated at VIP tables inside.

“What if ang uban’g LGBT, trans muadto lang, mopalit, moinom og isa ka bottle para makaadto lang kay lagi bag-o unya dili maka-VIP so dili diay pasudlon. Discrimination gyud,” she said.

“Dili gyud siya makaangayon. Discrimination kaayo para namo LGBT members. Kung naa silay issue sa LGBT, dili nila amungon tanan,” Fernan added.

Show Cause Order

In a statement, City Treasurer and LGBT Adviser Atty. Regal Oliva, said that they are now conducting an investigation on the matter and will be sending a Show Cause Order for the establishment to explain their side of the issue.

“The alleged discrimination of a transgender individual of this newly opened establishment did not go unnoticed,” said Oliva.

Mandaue City is known for being very inclusive. It passed ordinances such as SOGIE Equality Ordinance or the LGBT Code of Mandaue City and the Safe Spaces Ordinance.

Misunderstanding

Club Superflex issued an apology on their Facebook page, attributing the incident to a misunderstanding that made them feel unwelcome. They emphasized that discrimination against LGBTQ+ members contradicts their principles.

“Our establishment values inclusivity, diversity, equality, and it is not, nor has it ever been, our policy to bar anyone, from our premises based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. We acknowledge that the incident caused distress, inconvenient to those affected and for that we are really sorry,” the post reads.

To prevent future occurrences, they plan to review and reinforce staff training procedures and collaborate with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups for guidance on supporting and welcoming community members.

