Road markings: What do they mean?

Learning how to drive includes understanding traffic rules and reading road signs.

Drivers who are have licenses should know that they have to stop at a red light, give way to pedestrians using a pedestrian crossing, and follow traffic signs and road markings.

But do all drivers know what these vertical road markings mean?

Differing interpretations about these pavement markings have led to several road rage incidents, with each party believing they were right. Not understanding what these road markings mean may also lead to death.

Get to know what these road markings mean to avoid instances of road rage in your future road trip:

Solid White Line (Center Line)

Think of the solid white line as a guardian angel guiding you down the middle of the road. Its purpose? To keep reckless driving at bay by firmly discouraging any notions of counterflow. But hey, in rare instances where crossing over is absolutely necessary, proceed with caution and make sure it’s the exception, not the rule.

Broken White Line (Lane Line)

Ah, the broken white line, your ticket to lane-switching freedom! As long as you remember to signal your intentions with those trusty blinkers, feel free to glide from one lane to another, seamlessly navigating the traffic flow.

Double Yellow Line (Barrier Line)

Imagine a line of defense between you and oncoming traffic – that’s the double yellow line. Its job is crystal clear: to stand tall as an invisible barrier, ensuring that drivers stay in their respective lanes and never entertain the thought of counterflow. Safety first, always.

Broken Yellow Line

When the road ahead seems like an endless journey with no end in sight, the broken yellow line comes to the rescue. Need to overtake a slower vehicle? Got an emergency situation? Just hop over that broken line and seize the moment, but remember to do so safely and responsibly.

Solid Yellow Line

Consider the solid yellow line as a firm “no overtaking” sign, etched onto the road itself. It’s a visual reminder for drivers to stay put and maintain their lane, no matter how tempting it might be to zip past the slower traffic.

Broken and Solid Yellow Line (Mixed Center Line)

When the road twists and turns, and visibility takes a hit, the mixed center line comes into play. Picture it as a dance between solid and broken yellow lines, with only one side daring enough to cross. It’s a cautionary tale told through road markings, keeping drivers on their toes around those tricky blind curves.

White Line Converging Diagonally (Continuity Line)

Ever felt like your lane was suddenly playing a disappearing act? That’s where the white line converging diagonally steps in. It’s a subtle hint that your current lane is either coming to an end or merging with another. So, if you see it veering off to the right, better start making that lane shift to the left pronto.

Transition Line

Serving as a virtual roadmap for lane diversions and width changes, these lines are like imaginary hurdles for drivers to navigate. Stay alert and steer clear of these shifting boundaries as you cruise along the ever-changing roadways.

Source: LTO

