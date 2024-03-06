Colmenares says he has no plans to run for Senate in 2025 midterm polls

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 06,2024 - 07:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bayan Muna chairperson and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares revealed that he will not be running for the Senate in the 2025 elections.

In 2022, Colmenares ran for senate. However, he informed Cebu media on Tuesday, March 5, that running in the 2025 polls would be challenging.

“Medyo mahirap tumakbo sa senado lalo na midterm (2025 elections). No, I will not run for the senate,” Colmenares said.

Moreover, he said that he currently has no plans to run for a position in the elections.

Colmenares also expressed his intention to “support the opposition” and those senators aligned with the opposition.

“Basta ako nalang, [ti]tingnan ko yung deserving naman na opposition candidate,” he added.

Colmenares visited Cebu to participate in forums organized by educational institutions and church groups that discussed Charter Change (Cha-cha).

READ: Duterte: I support Cha Cha as long as…

The human rights lawyer also encouraged those against Cha-cha to voice their concerns and hold forums to educate people about it.

In Cebu, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has already voiced his opposition to Cha-cha when he attended a prayer rally in the South Road Properties (SRP).

The rally was held to express opposition to the people’s initiative and was organized by pro-Duterte groups on February 25, during which former President Rodrigo Duterte met with his supporters.

ALSO READ

Chacha out of the woodwork again despite past failure, lack of people’s trust

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP