Agencies pledge P6.3B projects for Lapu-Lapu City at CDC

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City residents can expect more projects and programs next year, including road repairs, drainage projects, and health-related programs.

During the City Development Council (CDC) full council meeting on Monday, March 4, 2024, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) pledged P5.385 billion for Lapu-Lapu City in 2025.

The amount would be utilized for the construction of the causeway, road repairs, and drainage projects.

The Department of Health (DOH) also proposed P362.825 million for 2025, with the budget earmarked for the construction of phase 5 of the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital and the Super Health Center in Barangay Basak.

Council members emphasized the need for P215 million to complete the 5th phase of the City Hospital’s construction and proposed an additional P20 million to complete the SHC in Basak, which was approved during the meeting.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan presided over the meeting and moved to endorse the full amount without any changes, which was duly approved.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also allocate P412.615 million; P63 million from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT); P8.193 million from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO); P4.725 million from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI); and P63.992 million from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Chan expressed his gratitude to these agencies for the proposed projects, stating that they would help the economic growth of the city and benefit Oponganons.

