Cebu City killing: Ex-convict shot in the head in Brgy. Guadalupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ex-convict, who was allegedly on his way to meet up with someone, died after he was shot in the head by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on early Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

The fatal incident took place along the Andres Abellana L. Bacayo Ext. in Sitio Guadario, Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City at around 12:05 a.m.

READ: Cebu City shooting: Cops pursue lead in bar fight killing

Guadalupe police, in a report, said that they received a call from a concerned citizen about the shooting alarm at around 12:08 a.m.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ralph Ivan Taborada Buhawe, a resident of Sitio Kanaas, Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, Buhawe was found lying on the ground with blood on his mouth and back of the head.

The initial investigation showed that the victim was shot once on the back of his head, stated the report.

It further revealed that witnesses told police that they only heard one gunshot and saw Ybañez’ lifeless body on the ground after coming out of their homes.

READ: Moalboal, Cebu killing: Man who decapitated 75-year-old widow nabbed

During the assessment, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) operatives recovered one empty shell of an unknown caliber firearm at the scene.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), they are validating reports that Buhawe was in the area to meet up with someone.

She also said that it took more than 2 hours before the victim was recognized because he was not a resident of the area.

Rafter further revealed that Buhawe was previously arrested for charges related to illegal drugs but was released from jail.

As of this writing, police personnel are conducting a backtracking of the area and checking if there are closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that can provide information.

READ: 1 wounded in gun attack at NLEX in Bulacan

This is to uncover what happened and identify the person responsible for Buhawe’s untimely death.

“Wala pa gyud ta sa pagkakaron suspetsado. But ang atong imbestigador karon are backtracking sa unsay pwede nato makuha, makalap nga mga impormason or naa bay mga witnesses or CCTV niadtong mag lugara,” said Rafter.

(As of now, we still don’t have a suspect. But our investigators now are backtracking and. see what we can get, gather information or we may have witnesses or CCTV footage at that area.)

According to the report, the victim‘s cadaver has been turned over to his family and was brought to the St. Francis Memorial Homes in Natalio B. Bacalso Ave, Cebu City.