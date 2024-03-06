Cebu City shooting: Cops pursue lead in bar fight killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City are now pursuing a lead to identify the suspect behind the shooting of a man outside a bar along Pelaez Street in Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City on early Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024.

The victim was identified as Joseph Esconde Ybañez, a 32-year-old native of Dalaguete, Cebu.

Ybañez was reportedly a renter in Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City and an employee of a printing shop.

Police, in a report, said that they responded to a shooting alarm in the area at around 2:10 a.m.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, they found Ybañez lying on the ground.

Cebu City Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS) assessed the victim and declared him dead after finding no pulse or breathing.

According to the report, he was shot by an unidentified assailant wearing a black T-shirt.

The suspect allegedly fled the area onboard a motorcycle after the incident.

During the investigation, scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered two empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the scene.

In an interview with media, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the shooting took place after a fight broke out inside the establishment.

She said that on the day of the incident, the victim was drinking with companions in the area.

However, a fight allegedly broke out between Ybañez’ group and other customers.

Because of the commotion, they were asked by management to exit the premises.

At this time, the assailant allegedly arrived with a group in the area and shot the victim who was standing outside of the bar.

She said that there was a possibility that the group they were fighting with called for backup.

Hours after the incident, police already obtained a lead on the identity of the suspect.

Rafter said that they were following this lead in order to arrest the person responsible for Ybañez death.

In addition to this, they will be assessing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area.

Investigators will also be looking for the victim’s companions on the day of the incident in order to find out what caused the fight.

Rafter further shared that they would be recommending for the management of the bar involved to be summoned in order to explain why the individuals were driven out.

She highlighted that instead of kicking them out, the establishment should have called for police assistance.

As of this writing, Ybañez’ cadaver lies at the St. Francis Funeral Home along the N. Bacalso Avenue.

