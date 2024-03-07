DPWH to fund P5.385B worth of projects in Lapu-Lapu in 2025

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will fund P5.385 billion worth of projects for Lapu-Lapu City in 2025.

These projects were submitted to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during its City Development Council (CDC) meeting.

The amount has four components, which consist of the Asset Preservation Program, National Road Network Development Program, Flood Management Program, and Convergence and Special Support Program.

Among the components, the Convergence and Special Support carries the biggest share worth P3.807 billion.

The budget will cover 37 projects inside the military bases, namely the Benito Ebuen Air Base and Headquarters of the Naval Forces Central.

The remaining 46 projects are in the city and island barangays which include 23 multi-purpose buildings, six roads with drainage facilities, six causeways, four road rehab and construction, two sewage treatment plants (STP) in barangays Buaya, and another one in Poblacion.

There is also a bridge connecting barangays Pangan-an and Sabang, a pedestrian overpass in barangay Gun-ob, a drainage system along Calawisan Road to complement the flood management program, a seawall on the island of Caubian, and completion of a school building in Calawisan, Phase III.

Meanwhile, the National Road Network component got the second biggest allocation amounting to P1.330 billion.

These five projects include road-widening along Mactan Circumferential Road; road-widening in Mactan-Airport Road; road-widening in Opon Airport Road; tri-level interchange along Mactan Circumferential Road; and off-carriageway improvement at the Mactan Circumferential Road.

The third biggest is the Flood Management, having a P150 million cost for managing floods; followed by the Asset Preservation component amounting to P97.5 million, mostly for preventive maintenance, such as asphalt overlay in four locations.

These locations include two asphalt overlays along Mactan Circumferential Road, an asphalt overlay on Marcelo Fernan Bridge approaches, and construction of drainage along Mactan Circumferential Road.

With this, the city is hoping that these projects will address the growing traffic problems by opening new roads and widening existing roads.

This will also address flooding, with flood management programs and drainage systems in some parts of the city.

