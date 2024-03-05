Rama on settling CBRT dispute with Capitol: ‘Why should I?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael is not open to meeting with members of the Cebu Provincial Board following the two resolutions passed urging the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) to halt civil works due to violations of heritage laws.

Rama noted that he had already made a statement regarding the issue and emphasized that the CBRT is a Cebu City government project, and “not a provincial project.”

“No… I made a statement already that the project is [really] a Cebu City project, not a provincial project. Why should I be meeting them?” he stressed.

Rama’s response came after City Councilor Nestor Archival filed a resolution urging the leadership of both the Cebu City Mayor and Cebu Governor to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue regarding the bus stations of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project situated along Osmeña Boulevard in a manner that is “desirable and favorable” to the constituents of both the City of Cebu and Province of Cebu.

This resolution will be addressed in this week’s council session on March 6.

When asked if the governor would initiate the dialogue, Rama still said no.

“No… we know that there is an issue with the design [and ] there’s nothing wrong with that. We will be the one to handle that issue. We, the national government, the Cebu City government, because it’s a Cebu City project as well.”

Meanwhile, the CBRT, through their official Facebook page, released a statement clarifying that Engr. Norvin V. Imbong remains the designated Project Manager for the Cebu BRT project.

Earlier, Rama recommended the removal of Imbong as the CBRT project manager on the grounds of “mismanagement.”

In a separate interview, when asked about the CBRT’s statement, Rama stated that he does not want to see Imbong anymore and that he would push for the removal of the current project manager.

“I have talked to Secretary Bautista, twice, and I’m telling my city administrator to do [it] and I will remind him to communicate in writing. I don’t really want to see Imbong anymore,” he said.

