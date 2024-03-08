Sarah Geronimo gihalad ang Billboard Women in Music award sa iyang mama: You are my hero!

Gihalad ni Sarah Geronimo ang nadawat niya nga recognition sa Billboard Women Music Awards 2024 niadtong Marso 7.

Usa ang Pop Superstar sa mga girecognize sa Global Force Award sa nahitabo sa event nga gisaulog sa YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California.

Naka-level ni Sarah G sa nadawat nga award gikan sa Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 sila si Kylie Minogue (Australia), Karol G (Colombia), Charli XCX at PinkPantheress (England), New Jeans (South Korea), Tems (Nigeria), Luisa Sonza (Brazil) , Annalisa (Italy), Young Miko (Puerto Rico); Maren Morris, Ice Spice, at Victoria Monét (USA).

Na-interview ang wifey ni Matteo Guidicelli sa blue carpet sa awards night sa mga hosts nga sila si Rania Aniftos ug Lilly Singh, ug didto niya nahisgotan ang pangan sa mama niya nga si Mommy Divine Geronimo.

“Good evening, everyone. I’m Sarah Geronimo from the Philippines. Hello po sa mga kababayan ko. Maraming salamat for being here, for giving your support,” matud pa sa singer-actress nga nipaila sa iyang kaugalingon.

“Thank you, Billboard, for celebrating women in music and of course, for giving our country this meaningful recognition.

“Maraming, maraming salamat Billboard Philippines, for your commitment to bring our music, the Filipino music, and more Filipino artists to a global audience,” matud pa ni Sarah.

Niingon pa ang Popstar Royalty kabahin sa iyang award, “It’s very unexpected, I mean, to be considered a global force. And for me, a global force means having that influence, that global power to influence people, and it also comes with a big responsibility.

“You have to be mindful about the materials that you put out there so you have to create change and positivity towards other people,” matud pa niya.

Sunod niini, gipasalamatan pod niya si Mommy Divine ug gitawag pa ni niya nga “hero”, “But women, especially mothers out there. Shout out to my mother, Mommy Divine Geronimo, you are the best. You are my hero. I love you very much.

“I cannot imagine myself being a mother, all the sacrifices that a mother has to do for their child, it’s mindblowing,” matud pa niya sa iyang mensahe sa iyang mama.

“I’m truly honored to be here to represent our country and our music, the Filipino music. Mabuhay ang OPM!,” niingon si Sarah sa pagbandera sa Pilipinas.

Sa dihang gipangayoan siya og opinyon kabahin sa Women in Music, niingon siya nga, “Women are beautiful. Women are strong.

“And now that I am married, I understand how marriage can be difficult sometimes. Men are beautiful as well. The way they manage, they cope up with everything that goes on with our minds as women.

“I also would like to salute men on how they care of us women,” matud pa niya.