DSWD alerts public on fake FB page offering jobs



MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday clarified that a Facebook account posing as the agency and offering job opportunities is fake.

The account, not affiliated with DSWD, misleads users by falsely representing the agency and disseminating inaccurate information about its programs and services, as well as those of other agencies.

READ MORE: Jobless Pinoys reach 2.15 million in January

PH jobless rate eased to record low of 3.1% in Dec. 2023

In the featured post of the said account, it claimed that the agency was hiring a data encoder, encouraging people to apply, which the DSWD denounced as fake.

The agency also told the public to visit its official website to check for legitimate job openings.

“Para sa mga job openings sa DSWD, bisitahin lamang ang aming website (http://jobs.dswd.gov.ph/) para sa listahan ng maaaring applayan na trabaho at ang proseso sa pag-apply,” it said.

(For job openings in the DSWD, visit our website for the list of available jobs and the application process.)

It also advised the public to report the said Facebook page and stay vigilant with the posts they read online.

“Hinihikayat din namin na i-report ang Facebook account na nasa itaas (We are also asking to report the said Facebook account),” it said.

“Ugaliing kilatising mabuti at i-verify ang mga nababasa. Huwag basta-bastang magtiwala at huwag magpaloko sa mga maling impormasyon na ito,” it added.

(Analyze and verify first. Do not fall for false information.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP