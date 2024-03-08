March 11 is not a holiday, Palace confirms
MANILA, Philippines — A Palace proclamation circulating online that claims March 11 is a holiday is “fake news,” said the Palace on Thursday.
The fake document alleged that March 11 is a holiday for the Muslim holiday Eid’l Fitr.
“The circulating document labeled “Proclamation No. 729,’ which purportedly declares Monday, March 11, 2024, as a nationwide regular holiday in celebration of Eid’l Fitr, is spurious,” said the Official Gazette on its Facebook.
“It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729, s. 2019, issued by then Executive Secretary Medialdea during the previous administration,” it added.
The Palace has yet to declare a holiday for Eid’l Fitr.
