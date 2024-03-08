Kumong Bol-anon 15: Japanese invades PH to face Suganob in main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a rare turn of events, it’s the Philippines’ turn to bring in a Japanese boxer to fight in its backyard against a homegrown warrior.

On April 30, world-rated Boholano ex-world title challenger Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XV” in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

He will face Japanese Kai Ishizawa who like him, is also a former world title challenger, .

Their regional title showdown will be part of Tagbilaran City’s annual Saulog Tagbilaran Festival.

The fight was officially announced in a virtual presser on Friday, March 8, with Suganob and Ishizawa gracing the activity.

According to PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, it’s the perfect time to bring in a Japanese boxer instead of sending Filipino fighters to Japan.

It’s also the perfect opportunity for the Philippines to avenge the string of losses that Filipino warriors suffered in Japan recently.

“Filipinos have a grudge against the Japanese boxers, because of the number of Filipino fighters losing lately,” said Podot during the virtual presser.

“It’s a different perspective that not all the time Filipinos fight in Japan, it’s time for Filipinos to fight in their own soil. We would also like to test Regie against Japanese boxers.”

Podot thanked veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor for successfully reaching a deal with Ishizawa’s camp to fight in Tagbilaran City.

This will be Suganob’s first title defense after winning it last November in Tagbilaran City against Venezuelan Ronald Chacon.

It will also be his first time to fight a Japanese opponent in Ishizawa who has already fought Filipinos twice. Ishizawa’s last bout was a split decision loss to Filipino Vince Paras in Tokyo last October.

The 26-year-old Suganob, a one-time world title challenger is highly-rated in three boxing governing bodies. He is rated No. 3 in the WBO, No. 6 in the IBF, and No. 9 in the WBC.

He has a record of 14 wins with four knockouts and one defeat.

Ishizawa, 27, is far from being a pushover as he sports an 11-3 (win-loss) record with 10 knockouts.

“I’m very excited for this fight. I prepared for this fight and I must win this fight in the Philippines. I know Filipino boxers are very powerful, especially Suganob who has the speed and power,” said Ishizawa through a translator.

“Since it’s happening in his hometown, I want to win by a knockout.”

Suganob has been longing to test his mettle against a Japanese foe considering the dominance of Japanese boxers in the lighter weight classes of world boxing.

“It’s an important fight for me since I’m fighting a Japanese opponent that many Filipino boxing fans want to see get defeated. I’m fighting in my hometown and defending my title. So, it’s a very important fight,” Suganob said.

“Many of my opponents always talked about knocking me out and all of them failed. So, let’s see if he can knock me out in our fight because I am always ready to fight and give my best. If the opportunity comes for a knockout, I will surely grab it, especially against a Japanese opponent because there’s so much pride at stake.”

Podot also revealed that there will be three title fights in total in “Kumong Bol-Anon 15” on April 30, adding excitement to the stacked fight card.

