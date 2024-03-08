Love You, Love the Planet by shopping at Watsons

Trying to find ways to save the planet can be overwhelming but you can take action by starting with yourself and your shopping habits. For February or what is called the love month, Watsons encourages its customers to show the planet some love by doing simple things that could make a difference. Small actions, taken by many, can be a real gift to the planet.

Switching to sustainable personal beauty and personal care products can help lighten the load of the planet. Switching to alternatives like bamboo-stemmed cotton buds and tissue made with Forest Friendly 100% Bamboo FSC paper can greatly reduce waste.

Shop sustainably

Shopping for beauty and personal care products is still consumption but this can be mitigated by buying only what you can use and going for products from Watsons’ Sustainable Choices, which includes Naturals by Watsons, and picks from other brands.

Shop Clean Beauty products at Watsons. Pick those with ethically sourced ingredients like the Watsons Naturals Aloe Vera shampoo and conditioner, which are suitable for people with oily and dandruff-prone scalp. Clean Beauty brands are easy to find in Watsons stores, which are clearly visible with their own section of vegan-friendly brands like Manic Panic and Kaine. Among the clean beauty products also include Bioten HYDRO X∙CELL moisturizing & soothing cream, which has 95% of its ingredients sourced naturally and the Love My Softness Bamboo Facial Tissue Box, sourced from 100% eco-friendly bamboo pulp.

Refill

Refill packs of beauty and personal care products from Watsons’ in-house brand and other brands are also available. These are not only more cost effective, they also use less packaging. Naturals by Watsons has its own Refilling Stations at the SM Megamall and The Block SM North Edsa stores. Here, shoppers can have their Naturals by Watsons shampoo and conditioners refilled. Meanwhile, some popular brands like Neutrogena also offer a convenient way to refill with the Neutrogena Hydroboost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Refill, which has a unique light-weighted fresh texture that can be instantly absorbed by the skin.

BYOB or Bring Your Own Bag

Watsons encourages customers to bring their own shopping bags. Bringing your own bag may be a small step in saving the planet but it is more sustainable. Plastic carrier bags damage the environment in a number of ways as these plastic bags often end up in landfills or as litter in the environment. Carrying small foldable shopping bags in your bag is not a bother at all.

Watsons also sells reusable shopping bags that shoppers can use over and over.

