Suganob outclasses tough Venezuelan foe, wrests WBO Global light flyweight strap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s no better way to stage a comeback than winning a title and that’s what the pride of Dauis town, Bohol, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob did in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XII” on Saturday, November 4.

The 26-year-old Boholano ex-world title contender dominated Venezuelan veteran Ronald Chacon during their fight at the Bohol Wisdom School (BWS) Gym in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob earned a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision victory in the card’s main event that is promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

On top of that, Sugnaob wrested the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title that assured him to land in the world rankings anew.

Suganob serves as the second Filipino boxer to earn one of WBO’s major regional belts. He joins former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero who is the reigning WBO Global super bantamweight champion.

Two judges Edward Ligas and Martino Redona scored the bout 119-108, while Neil Papas saw it 120-107 all in favor of Suganob, a former IBF world light flyweight contender.

Suganob improved his record to 14 wins with four knockouts and one defeat. It was a huge confidence booster for Suganob after losing a 12-round unanimous decision in his first world title shot versus IBF world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa last July.

Meanwhile, Chacon, 32, absorbed his third loss with 30 wins, 22 knockouts, and one draw.

Despite the defeat, Chacon also showed some fight, especially in the second round when he landed a counter left hook that rocked Suganob.

“I have to admit that Chacon has power. I got hit numerous times and felt his punching power. That’s why I wasn’t complacent throughout the fight,” Suganob admitted.

“I really wanted to test my limit, especially my stamina and capabilities, but he rarely engages toe-to-toe after I hit him with my punches in the early rounds,” Suganob added.

OUTCLASSED

In the fourth round, Suganob scored a knockdown over Chacon with a quick jab-straight combo. Chacon was completely surprised with Suganob’s lightning fast speed that he insisted it was a slip rather than a knockdown.

In the succeeding rounds, Suganob hurt Chacon with body shots, forcing the latter to defend himself and move away.

In the seventh round, Chacon suddenly went down on his knees a few seconds after getting pounded with body shots, a clear indication of a delayed reaction from Suganob’s body punches.

However, international referee Danrex Tapdasan didn’t rule it as a knockdown.

The same scenario continued throughout the latter part of the bout with Suganob pressuring Chacon with combinations to the body.

In the ninth round, Chacon seemed to have had enough of being on the receiving end of Suganob’s punches and decided to run to his corner with few seconds left to avoid getting pinned.

Chacon went on to survive the last three rounds by defending himself well against his rampaging Boholano foe.

“Personally, I need to improve a lot, but I’m still happy that I won the title. This is a very important fight for me because this is my gateway to be ranked in the world again. This title gives me the chance to fight the best and the world champions in my division if I’m given the opportunity again,” Suganob said.

ON TRACK

Suganob’s manager and promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, already sees February for his ward’s first title defense.

However, they need to assess the deep cut on Suganob’s left eyelid caused by an accidental headbutt during the bout.

“I loved Regie’s performance tonight. He didn’t force everything like what he did in South Africa. We’re already planning February as the tentative date for his title defense. But we need to assess his cut first, otherwise we have to reschedule it to a later date,” said Podot.

Podot also hinted that they already have a suitable opponent for Suganob’s February’s title defense which is evident that they’re on track for the latter’s comeback journey to world title contention.

RELATED STORIES

Highly-motivated Suganob locks horns with Venezuelan foe in Kumong Bol-Anon 12 mainer

Boholano Suganob loses to Nontshinga

Suganob’s camp ‘shocked’ with scoring of bout vs Nontshinga

Boholano Suganob is GAB Boxer of the Month

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP