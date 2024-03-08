Two men jailed after fistfight in Kamputhaw

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men landed in jail after a fistfight along Juana Osmeña Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City in the early hours of Friday, March 8, 2024.

One of the suspects is identified as Jhoniel Almodiel Olita, 32, hailing from Barangay Ebabao, Mandaue City, while the other suspect is identified as Jose Timbal Go, 20, a resident of Lanog, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The two were apprehended by personnel of the Abellana Police Station after they were caught fighting near an establishment along the Juana Osmeña Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The altercation reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Because their actions caused a disturbance to the peace and order in the area, both men were arrested.

Olita and Go were then brought to the Abellana Police Station, where they are temporarily detained pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Charges of alarm and scandal will be filed against them at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Recently, there have been cases of alarm and scandal incidents recorded in Cebu City.

On Wednesday, March 6, a man was shot dead outside a bar along Pelaez Street in Barangay Kalubihan after engaging in a fight with another group of customers.

Only one day later, another brawl inside a bar in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, resulted in three persons sustaining injuries.

Even after the individuals involved in the bar fight agreed to settle the matter, the police are adamant about filing charges of alarm and scandal.

In a previous interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), emphasized that this is important in order to teach these individuals a lesson.

Rafter relayed that persons like this should still be held accountable for their actions that caused a disturbance to the people around them.

