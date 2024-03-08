Men involved in bar brawl settle amicably

By: by Paul Lauro, Mark Bandolon - CDN Correspondent, CDN Intern | March 08,2024 - 07:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following a brawl in a bar in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, the involved parties reached a resolution on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

Arque Escalante Jr., a 23-year-old resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo and his group filed a complaint against Daryl Alfornon, a 34-year-old businessman from Naga City, Cebu.

This is due to an alleged attack on Escalante’s group outside of a bar in Barangay Lahug at around 3:00 a.m.

The incident transpired when Escalante’s 19-year-old friend allegedly engaged in a friendly chat with two women accompanying Alfornon.

Alfornon reportedly became jealous, leading to a confrontation in which he struck Escalante’s friend in the face.

When Escalante and his friends retaliated, the situation escalated into a riot between the two groups

Moreover, Alfornon reportedly endangered Escalante’s group by recklessly driving his car towards them in the parking area of the bar as an act of retaliation.

Alfornon’s vehicle sped up and grazed Escalante, along with a bouncer and a waiter of the bar, causing them to sustain injuries.

The two women, on the other hand, clarified that Alfornon was not romantically involved with any of them but was merely a friend.

The involved parties resolved the issue after Alfornon agreed to compensate for the damages and medical expenses incurred during the altercation.

Despite the resolution, authorities have cautioned the individuals involved to be accountable to the public for causing such alarm.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), relayed that they will be filing charges of alarm and scandal against the persons involved.

Rafter emphasized that even though the individuals have settled their personal matters, they still have to be held accountable for causing a public disturbance.

“Bisan pagnagkaayo namo, nagkahusay namo sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka mga tulubagon, naa gyud moy tulubagon pud sa publiko kay naa man pod moy giisturbo… for example katong mga customer, inyo man pod tong giisturbo,” she stated.

Furthermore, Rafter reminded establishments to de-escalate such commotions within their premises and promptly contact authorities.

She relayed that this should be their response instead of asking the involved parties to leave, which could potentially exacerbate the issue.

In relation to the shooting incident outside a bar in Barangay Kalubihan on Wednesday, March 6, Rafter stressed that it is the responsibility of establishments to quell such disturbances.

They should utilize their security personnel and resources to intervene and promptly contact the police to prevent further chaos, she said.

Rafter also disclosed that it is the instruction of the City Director to call the attention of commercial establishments that permit parties until dawn.

She noted that altercations often occur in the early hours of the morning due to the influence of alcohol on individuals.

Additionally, Rafter mentioned that they would scrutinize the permits of these establishments to ascertain their time limitations.

